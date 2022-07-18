Sign up
Contrasts
Love the drama - looks like two photos stuck together - such a drastic difference in color and texture!
Canon M50 Mark ii
F11 1/640 ISO 100 15mm
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
Roxy
@saphyress
I am now 53 and just got a new camera. I enjoyed the things I learned here and with my new canera I hope to...
3
photos
3
followers
8
following
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
17th July 2022 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
water
,
ocean
Jane Pittenger
ace
Amazing that the horizon is so sharp and straight…no waves shifting it. I like the light on the water
July 20th, 2022
