Previous
Next
Contrasts by saphyress
3 / 365

Contrasts

Love the drama - looks like two photos stuck together - such a drastic difference in color and texture!
Canon M50 Mark ii
F11 1/640 ISO 100 15mm
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Roxy

@saphyress
I am now 53 and just got a new camera. I enjoyed the things I learned here and with my new canera I hope to...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Amazing that the horizon is so sharp and straight…no waves shifting it. I like the light on the water
July 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise