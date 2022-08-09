Previous
Here fishy fishy... by saphyress
10 / 365

Here fishy fishy...

New osprey 'baby' from this year, it was a windy day and he was testing his wings
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

Roxy

@saphyress
I am now 53 and just got a new camera. I enjoyed the things I learned here and with my new canera I hope to...
Jane Pittenger ace
Great pose and marvelous sharp eye. To me, the whites look overexposed and as if they lost detail. I find osprey and bald eagles really hard to get correct exposure on sunny days
August 12th, 2022  
Roxy
@jgpittenger Agreed about the exposure, he was very active so Im just happy I got such good detail on his face.
August 12th, 2022  
