10 / 365
Here fishy fishy...
New osprey 'baby' from this year, it was a windy day and he was testing his wings
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
2
0
Roxy
@saphyress
I am now 53 and just got a new camera. I enjoyed the things I learned here and with my new canera I hope to...
10
photos
3
followers
8
following
2% complete
View this month »
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
9th August 2022 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
osprey
Jane Pittenger
ace
Great pose and marvelous sharp eye. To me, the whites look overexposed and as if they lost detail. I find osprey and bald eagles really hard to get correct exposure on sunny days
August 12th, 2022
Roxy
@jgpittenger
Agreed about the exposure, he was very active so Im just happy I got such good detail on his face.
August 12th, 2022
