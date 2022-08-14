Previous
Fuzzy bee by saphyress
11 / 365

Fuzzy bee

I was stalking this guy around the butterfly bush, this one is my fav. Getting a bee tat this weekend, this might be the one to base it off of!
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Roxy

@saphyress
I am now 53 and just got a new camera. I enjoyed the things I learned here and with my new canera I hope to...
3% complete

View this month »

