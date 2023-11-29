Previous
Next
20231129_150908 by sapphira
3 / 365

20231129_150908

First official test of the new wood stove.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Sapphira Cyndie L...

@sapphira
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise