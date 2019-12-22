Previous
Home lights by sarah19
Photo 1713

Home lights

From the dining room door with all the little window panels, the Christmas tree looks pretty.
Just one from my phone as I'm up at Mum's. Perhaps I should have thought of taking a photo earlier in the morning when the bright sunshine and sparkling frost was very seasonal! Now it's dark but Solstice day so three cheers as we look forward again to stretching days and increasing hours of light.
Three good things
1. Bright morning- lovely to see when I opened my curtains.
2. Fire burning nicely in the fireplace. Haven't had it on for a while but it's cheerful.
3. Snooze time after lunch with Mum.
Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 9 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 2891 photos on 365! What an amazing...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful and inviting shot.
December 22nd, 2019  
