Careful little learner

Haven't had a minute to take photos today but David sent this....Big brother practising his Chinese letters. Looking forward to meeting them at Easter time so he can tell me all about it.

Busy day....lots more tidying and sorting and finding the perfect place for books and boxes and more. I'm amazed at how much we have achieved in a day.

Three good things

1. Major clearance and a full box of paper no longer required.

2. Food shopping for friends and New Year.

3. A lovely evening with friends, delicious food and great story telling.