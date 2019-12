A different view of Bennachie

A gentle walk at Daviot Standing Stones and the fantastic woodland area where the Scouting young people explore and create. As we got back to the car park I noticed Bennachie and the different textures and layers. Just taken with my phone!

Three good things

1. A lovely mild day.

2. Caught up with lots of people after church this morning.

3. Baked potatoes and leftovers for lunch.