Morning glow

I could feel the glow when I got out of bed and just had to get out there. So many different shades and tones of red in the sky and already it feels like the days are stretching little by little.

Three good things

1. A brisk walk in the woodland garden at Pitmedden. The National Trust for Scotland walled garden is closed until Easter but lots of work done all year round to maintain the area outside the walls.

2. New Year dinner....Allan is cooking. We had lots of left overs to use yesterday after the surprise gathering for the 40th Wedding Anniversary of Pat and George on 31st.

3. Treasure days....no rush, fresh air walks, jigsaw time and phone calls / WhatsApp messages.