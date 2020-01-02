Previous
Morning glow by sarah19
Photo 1722

Morning glow

I could feel the glow when I got out of bed and just had to get out there. So many different shades and tones of red in the sky and already it feels like the days are stretching little by little.
Three good things
1. A brisk walk in the woodland garden at Pitmedden. The National Trust for Scotland walled garden is closed until Easter but lots of work done all year round to maintain the area outside the walls.
2. New Year dinner....Allan is cooking. We had lots of left overs to use yesterday after the surprise gathering for the 40th Wedding Anniversary of Pat and George on 31st.
3. Treasure days....no rush, fresh air walks, jigsaw time and phone calls / WhatsApp messages.
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 9 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 2891 photos on 365! What an amazing...
471% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

