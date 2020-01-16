Previous
Next
Wrapped with love by sarah19
Photo 1736

Wrapped with love

My lovely friends show so much care with gifts. This was one of the finishing touches and it sits nicely on our bureau in the hall.....and I may pass it on to someone who will appreciate at some point in the future!
Just catching up on a busy week.
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
476% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise