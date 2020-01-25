Previous
hair cut for the weeping laburnum by sarah19
hair cut for the weeping laburnum

Lovely morning so we went to Barra Farm Shop for breakfast - delicious scrambled eggs on toast with smoked salmon - and then I spent an hour in the garden, tidying up corners and cutting back some shrubs and trees that were looking the worse of the cooler days. There were quite a lot of ladybirds hiding under leaves and bushes.
Afterwards, we went to Aberdeen by train to see the movie 1917..........it was quite a story. Grim at times and very cleverly filmed. Apparently, the Scottish scriptwriter heard stories from her great grandfather and the director had heard similar ones from his.
It was gripping but I think once is enough for me.
Three good things
1. A mild day.....so good to get out in the garden.
2. Time for refreshments before the movie. Freshly made juices with interesting ingredients to choose from.
3 Haggis, neeps and tatties for tea!! Burns Day today
