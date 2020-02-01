Previous
so how did you get here? by sarah19
Photo 1752

so how did you get here?

The garden is full of snowdrops but how these little ones arrived by the trampoline I really don't know.
The debris in the garden and along the drive beside our garden is really quite significant and we'll have to do a bit of a clear up one weekend. One tree, quite slim but tall, was actually broken in half. Never mind, nature has so many ways of recovering.
Three good things
1. A lovely chat with Judy our photographer friend, who is taking family photos for us the day before Jonathan's wedding.
2. Quick food shop in M&S
3. Caught up on the laundry.....always feels good.
