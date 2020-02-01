so how did you get here?

The garden is full of snowdrops but how these little ones arrived by the trampoline I really don't know.

The debris in the garden and along the drive beside our garden is really quite significant and we'll have to do a bit of a clear up one weekend. One tree, quite slim but tall, was actually broken in half. Never mind, nature has so many ways of recovering.

Three good things

1. A lovely chat with Judy our photographer friend, who is taking family photos for us the day before Jonathan's wedding.

2. Quick food shop in M&S

3. Caught up on the laundry.....always feels good.