Rainbow Books- yellow by sarah19
Photo 1805

Rainbow Books- yellow

This lovely book of poetry was written by a friend of my Mum's. Her son taught with Dad and keeps in touch with Mum occasionally. The author's husband was a minister and I think her poems are full of lovely messages too.
DEUTERONOMY XXXIII 12
Dwell safely, Oh beloved of the Lord,
Beneath Jehovah's wing.
He tells thee of his changeless love and care -
So comforting.
He gives thee peace, unfathomed, in thy sheltering.
For He shall cover thee the whole day long,
And in the night,
He gives to thee a song,
And, underneath are everlasting Arms,
Unwearied, strong.

Three good things
1. Friendly queue at the pharmacy....45 minutes to get to the front. These pharmacy staff deserve medals.
2. A good walk there and home again.
3. School friend offers help for Mum as she works in Tesco 😊
25th March 2020

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
494% complete

bkb in the city
Very nice. I love that scripture. It is very reassuring in these days
March 25th, 2020  
