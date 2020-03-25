Rainbow Books- yellow

This lovely book of poetry was written by a friend of my Mum's. Her son taught with Dad and keeps in touch with Mum occasionally. The author's husband was a minister and I think her poems are full of lovely messages too.

DEUTERONOMY XXXIII 12

Dwell safely, Oh beloved of the Lord,

Beneath Jehovah's wing.

He tells thee of his changeless love and care -

So comforting.

He gives thee peace, unfathomed, in thy sheltering.

For He shall cover thee the whole day long,

And in the night,

He gives to thee a song,

And, underneath are everlasting Arms,

Unwearied, strong.



Three good things

1. Friendly queue at the pharmacy....45 minutes to get to the front. These pharmacy staff deserve medals.

2. A good walk there and home again.

3. School friend offers help for Mum as she works in Tesco 😊