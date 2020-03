Rainbow Books- blue

Another old favourite that I may dip into one of these days.

It showed me a lot about focussing on where I am and what is possible....in the gentlest of ways.

Three good things.

1. Messages from classmates from my school days asking if Mum was okay and offering help 😊

2. A good tidy up and then a lovely drive to Mum's. Lots of lorries and farm vehicles, but not very many cars.

3. A walk to the shop and the pharmacy to collect essentials.