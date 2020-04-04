Previous
Connor by sarah19
Lovely to get photos from David of out and about in China. Things are getting back to some kind of 'normal' and their school opens next week. Lots of restrictions and checks hour by hour but will be good to see friends again and begin a different way of learning.
No way to get together in Scotland this year though.
Three good things
1. Lovely chat with them all at lunchtime. Sometimes the boys are busy playing but today they were happy to chat and show us their stuff!!
2. Food shopping at M&S 5 miles away.....luxury. No crowds and all well managed.
3. A lovely long loop walk on the edge of our little town. Met three people on bikes and one walker. Remembered going that way with Laura a baby in her pram and David in his buggy.....time goes by!
