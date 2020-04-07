Wedding Day

And yes, in spite of Covid 19, Jonathan and Sarah are getting married today...at 6.30pm courtesy of zoom!!

Rev Andy will be at his home, Sarah and Jonathan will be at their place and we (family and close friends) will be online as witnesses -worldwide!- and able to chat afterwards. It's pretty unique I feel!!!!

The groom and best man decorated boxes for flowers in the church (plan A) and this morning I filled one box and took photos of it in several places around the garden!!!

They love it!!!

Three good things

1. Lovely sunshine

2. Happy feelings doing what is possible

3. Two Sarah Bremners from today!!!😄😄