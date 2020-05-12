blossom 2020

Well this is from last week......the last two days there was snow on top of our cars when we woke in the morning......and I haven't been out of the house at all. Must compensate tomorrow!!

It was quite a busy day all the same.

Three good things

1. Zoom time with my cousin and his 10 year old daughter Bella wanting information about my family for the family tree they are working on. It was lovely to chat and he is my youngest cousin and I am the oldest cousin so there were lots of things he had not experienced at all.......he didn't make me feel old all the same!!

2. Photo hunt......I think I need the whole family home to sort out the hundreds of photos we have in this house.....and if we tried printing the digital ones I dread to think what it would be like trying to store them!

3. Getting the hang of Google docs and all that can be done!! I think I must persevere!!!