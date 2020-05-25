Inside looking out

When I'm not at school I notice housework things that are neglected when I'm out all day!

So after some hours at my laptop, and speaking to colleagues, I moved furniture and got busy.......

The family room/kitchen smells of the furniture restorer spray that I used on the coffee table after a bit of sandpaper treatment. It's looking ok I think. Allan was quite impressed too.

And I've decluttered a bit.....but I have so many lovely things that were gifts over years and I find it very difficult to just put them away in a cupboard...or box!

Perhaps I could wrap some up with a little story about them and pass them on!

Three good things

1. Enjoying looking out at the garden now I've sat down for pleasure. Sitting at laptop is not pleasure...I need to move.

2. Flowers from the garden in a little vase on the table.

3. Campari & orange...it's only Monday!!!