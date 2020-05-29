Previous
Peony buds by sarah19
Photo 1870

Peony buds

Doing well.....8 flowers should grow and I've tried them up a bit so hopefully no disasters. I do love them and must get some more. I hadn't realised that there were so many different varieties.
Lovely warm sunshine and lovely drive north.
Three good things
1. Strawberries in the fridge.
2. Easy digging as the soil is so dry.... I do hate the weed called Mare's Tail. Had to clear a lot before I can plant the rest of potatoes Allan sourced online.
3. Good BBC2 viewing....Spring Watch and Gardeners World. ....and now sleep time.
Sarah Bremner

