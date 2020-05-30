Previous
Scarlet Hawthorn by sarah19
Photo 1871

Scarlet Hawthorn

Walking back from the local shops I noticed the lovely flowers on this hawthorn at the end of the drive next to our previous house. It's literally round the corner from where we live now.
I hadn't really noticed this in the hedge before, but the light on the red was so striking I stopped and got my phone out.
Three good things
1. New feather duster ....with a long handle. Perfect for vertically challenged people like me! I don't know where my other one is hiding, so popped in to the hardware etc shop that's open for a few hours twice a week. Good to give them the business I feel.
2. New learning.....I think I've learned lots about plants etc in recent weeks.
3. Water......on hot days it's good to be well hydrated .
30th May 2020

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
512% complete

