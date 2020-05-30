Scarlet Hawthorn

Walking back from the local shops I noticed the lovely flowers on this hawthorn at the end of the drive next to our previous house. It's literally round the corner from where we live now.

I hadn't really noticed this in the hedge before, but the light on the red was so striking I stopped and got my phone out.

Three good things

1. New feather duster ....with a long handle. Perfect for vertically challenged people like me! I don't know where my other one is hiding, so popped in to the hardware etc shop that's open for a few hours twice a week. Good to give them the business I feel.

2. New learning.....I think I've learned lots about plants etc in recent weeks.

3. Water......on hot days it's good to be well hydrated .