Flowers for Granny

Susannah is 'stuck in Utrecht' so sent both her grandmothers flowers by post this week. Of course they were both delighted. She has travelled to so many European cities in her first year in the Netherlands as flights from Amsterdam have been much less expensive than from UK. But it will be a while before she gets home. Busy and keeping well in her lovely house, with Emma her Italian housemate and her rescue dog Isla.

Three good things.

1. Grannie in Glasgow has weekly visits from her daughters to check that she is okay. Hope we can see her soon.

2. Granny Mac is grateful that some of us can be with her for weekends. Essential journeys are just that.

3. More sunshine ☀️