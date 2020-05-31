Previous
Next
Flowers for Granny by sarah19
Photo 1872

Flowers for Granny

Susannah is 'stuck in Utrecht' so sent both her grandmothers flowers by post this week. Of course they were both delighted. She has travelled to so many European cities in her first year in the Netherlands as flights from Amsterdam have been much less expensive than from UK. But it will be a while before she gets home. Busy and keeping well in her lovely house, with Emma her Italian housemate and her rescue dog Isla.
Three good things.
1. Grannie in Glasgow has weekly visits from her daughters to check that she is okay. Hope we can see her soon.
2. Granny Mac is grateful that some of us can be with her for weekends. Essential journeys are just that.
3. More sunshine ☀️
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
512% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely surprise for you - and such cheery colours
May 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise