Ten years on by sarah19
Photo 1875

Ten years on

Facebook reminded me of this photo from June 2010....I took a photo almost every Saturday from the same place of these trees....2 beech trees on the other side of the stream that runs along the edge of our garden.....
And then I heard of 365 and the rest, as the say, is history. And of course my lovely friend Pat, (@happypat) who followed the photos on FB has been with me on my 365 journey!!!
Three good things
1. Lovely landmarks in life.
2. Friends
3. Good health and so much to be thankful for. 💛🙏😄
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
513% complete

