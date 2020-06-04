Californian Lilac

Loving that this plant is happy where I planted it a couple of months ago.

When we bought the house there was a lovely one like it, a few years old and beautiful. A severe frost finished it a few years later... so I'm trying to restore the original effect.

Tied up several plants as 8forecast for tomorrow is wet wet wet and very strong winds! A bit of a shock to the system after our lovely May.

Three good things

1. Two hours in the garden before work, tidying up and clearing more weeds.

2. Achieved more today at my laptop... so glad about that.

3. Watching the baby bluetits again....

and sent a little video of the parents popping in and out of the birdbox to Mum.....she was delighted!