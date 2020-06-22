The little gate

At last I have had a productive day in terms of school and home!

Washed our lovely sheepskin rug bought from Skyeskyns on the Isle of Skye about ten years ago. I had done it once before but always a little nervous about putting it in the washing machine!

It has come out nicely and there was a good breeze/wind!! so it dried pretty well. Perhaps a few hours in warm sunshine forecast for tomorrow will finish it off.

A good walk up by the church after lunch. So strange not going there on Sundays, but the team have created a meditation walk with posts where they have fastened messages to think about and be encouraged by.....rather lovely.

It clearly made me more aware and on my way home I noticed the gate at the top of the steps which I just wandered by in the past.

Three good things

1. Some interesting resources popped up in my online learning today.

2. Pilates, pancakes, perseverance with my jigsaw to pass free moments.

3. Fixed two of Allan's torn gardening items, trousers and a shirt. And reduced the ironing pile considerably!!