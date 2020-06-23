Previous
3.....2....1....and more to come by sarah19
Photo 1895

3.....2....1....and more to come

Caught my eye as I opened the patio door.....just loving the colour and still a few babies to open.
Three good things
1. The sheepskin rug has dried very nicely.
2. A gentle walk with a friend
3. Delicious grilled trout for dinner
23rd June 2020

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
519% complete

