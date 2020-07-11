Previous
windswept in blue by sarah19
Photo 1913

windswept in blue

We had a lovely day. After some gardening, we headed for the coast and really enjoyed the bracing wind for our walk. Quite a lot of holiday people in the caravans now and lots of dog walkers on the sand. Then we drove further west, had a snack in the car, and took an alternative route home.
Three good things
1. Sunny days out
2. Homemade fish and chips for tea.
3. Strawberries from the garden and two new potatoes from down the road!
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
524% complete

Pat Knowles ace
Now where is this... near Aberdeen somewhere? A beautiful beach...Brighton eat your heart out! You look free & relaxed!
July 14th, 2020  
Dixie Goode ace
That could be right here. I wish it was and we could walk at least 6 feet apart and still chat
July 14th, 2020  
Sarah Bremner ace
@happypat this was Inverboyndie Beach at Banff on the Moray coast.....keep going west and you reach Forres!!!
It was so fabulous getting all that fresh air in our lungs! And taking silly photos.
July 14th, 2020  
