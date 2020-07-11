windswept in blue

We had a lovely day. After some gardening, we headed for the coast and really enjoyed the bracing wind for our walk. Quite a lot of holiday people in the caravans now and lots of dog walkers on the sand. Then we drove further west, had a snack in the car, and took an alternative route home.

Three good things

1. Sunny days out

2. Homemade fish and chips for tea.

3. Strawberries from the garden and two new potatoes from down the road!