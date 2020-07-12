delightful digitalis

We pass these every time we walk to the shops! That's our garden in the background but these are next door and Iove all the little details inside the bells.

Three good things

1. Pancakes.......haven't made them for ages.

2. Visitors .....the neighbours came over and we had a lovely sunny afternoon eating pancakes and some lovely wine!

3. Roast chicken for dinner.....never tasted better. Allan had created the best crispy skin and lovely vegetables and roast potatoes.

I am very spoiled!!

PS sorry for uploading so many photos in one go!! Catch up time!