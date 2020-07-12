Previous
Next
delightful digitalis by sarah19
Photo 1914

delightful digitalis

We pass these every time we walk to the shops! That's our garden in the background but these are next door and Iove all the little details inside the bells.
Three good things
1. Pancakes.......haven't made them for ages.
2. Visitors .....the neighbours came over and we had a lovely sunny afternoon eating pancakes and some lovely wine!
3. Roast chicken for dinner.....never tasted better. Allan had created the best crispy skin and lovely vegetables and roast potatoes.
I am very spoiled!!
PS sorry for uploading so many photos in one go!! Catch up time!
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
524% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful photo showing the different colours you can get in these foxgloves.
July 14th, 2020  
Sarah Bremner ace
@happypat aren't they pretty. I have been enjoying them for weeks.
July 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise