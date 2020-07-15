Previous
A pretty bit of colour. by sarah19
A pretty bit of colour.

So....back at Mum's for an overnight stop and enough of the day to make is difference! A bit of shopping at supermarkets, some cooking and my 5k took me along by the top of Shore Road. An elderly gentleman gave me some strange looks as I was taking the photo but I loved the cheerful colours.
Three good things
1.Safe travel....though i must say the traffic volume has increased significantly!
2. Sister Sheila left Risotto in the fridge... perfect for our lunch.
3. Long chat with Auntie Liz whose lovely husband has been in a care home for several years. He did recognize their son after he had been chatting to his Dad for a while. 😊
15th July 2020

Sarah Bremner

Pat Knowles
Beautiful with that pretty blue sign.
July 15th, 2020  
