Blankets

A curious name for a house but we always notice that the flowerbeds are full of colour when we pass this way. This evening on my 5k I took a slight detour just to get this photo as my sister asked about it.

What a busy day! Gardening at Mum's before breakfast, drove to Inverness to hairdresser appointment 😊 then home! Roads are so much busier than a couple of weeks ago.

Then lots and lots more gardening and finally my 5k. Should sleep well!!!

Three good things

1. My very thick hair has had a great cut!

2. Lovely to be home and amazed at how much I got done!

3. Gin and tonic while watching Masterchef!