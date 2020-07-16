Previous
Blankets by sarah19
Photo 1916

Blankets

A curious name for a house but we always notice that the flowerbeds are full of colour when we pass this way. This evening on my 5k I took a slight detour just to get this photo as my sister asked about it.
What a busy day! Gardening at Mum's before breakfast, drove to Inverness to hairdresser appointment 😊 then home! Roads are so much busier than a couple of weeks ago.
Then lots and lots more gardening and finally my 5k. Should sleep well!!!
Three good things
1. My very thick hair has had a great cut!
2. Lovely to be home and amazed at how much I got done!
3. Gin and tonic while watching Masterchef!
16th July 2020

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
524% complete

