Resting in sunlight

What a busy day!! 5K before breakfast, lots of gardening, rearranging furniture and all the stuff that accumulates in house!! We had a new shelving unit delivered so the large wardrobe in the hall had to be dismantled and moved to the garage....down 3 steps.

Ruthlessly eliminating paper (journals I have gathered over 15 years😪) to recycling box, washing items that needed a freshen up, rearranging tools, boxes, etc, etc, in the garage....

Thinking about what goes where on new shelves....

Potting up plants, grass cutting, tying up sweet peas and more......

Dismantling the trampoline in the garden...no little guys to jump on it this year!! It has served us well for 16years!

At the end there was time for Barra Berries icecream.

Three good things

1. Fantastic neighbour came to help!

2. Long chat with Susannah who called just as her trampoline was being taken to bits!!! Had to laugh 😂😂😂😂

3. Enjoying the light across the garden at the end of it all and gentle G&T.