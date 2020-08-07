The awesome line on the wall

This was my coffee stop on Wednesday when I went to collect my car. Johnston's of Elgin is a rather special place, selling luxury Scottish woollen items and lots more beside.

They also do rather lovely lunches coffees cakes.....and where I was sitting I noticed the sign on the wall which marked the water level in 1997 when a fearful flood devastated many parts of Elgin.

Quite a thought....a rather different kind of challenge to present day.

Three good things

1. Final tidy up before heading to Mum's....short weekend .....school on Monday.

2. Nice day for drive though what a lot of traffic queues....tractors, lorries, cyclists- I love them but not great on Scottish roads with no cycle lane!!

3. Chat with wee brother who is also at Mum's, and gardening time.