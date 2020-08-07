Previous
The awesome line on the wall by sarah19
The awesome line on the wall

This was my coffee stop on Wednesday when I went to collect my car. Johnston's of Elgin is a rather special place, selling luxury Scottish woollen items and lots more beside.
They also do rather lovely lunches coffees cakes.....and where I was sitting I noticed the sign on the wall which marked the water level in 1997 when a fearful flood devastated many parts of Elgin.
Quite a thought....a rather different kind of challenge to present day.
Three good things
1. Final tidy up before heading to Mum's....short weekend .....school on Monday.
2. Nice day for drive though what a lot of traffic queues....tractors, lorries, cyclists- I love them but not great on Scottish roads with no cycle lane!!
3. Chat with wee brother who is also at Mum's, and gardening time.
August 7th, 2020
Oh my word. That’s incredible!
August 7th, 2020  
