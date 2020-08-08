Previous
Next
Buddleia peak by sarah19
Photo 1940

Buddleia peak

I love the colours when they reach this intensity. This purple is gorgeous but I've also noticed a beautiful deep pink variety in some gardens. Must investigate. They are effortless as long as you cut them back once the flowers have past.
Three good things
1. Busy busy busy day. My brother needed to go too shopping so I had to move my car.....7.15 on a Saturday 🙄
2. Lots of weed clearing but some new potatoes. I've decided that the return in this garden is not worth the work and time involved so going to contact the gardener who does the mowing and ask him to extend the grassed area.
3. Glorious day and lovely chat with Susan, neighbour across the road.
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
531% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
What a lovely flowering shrub. I so understand you needing to stop vegetable gardening. They take a lot of work!
August 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise