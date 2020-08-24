Previous
First bloom by sarah19
Photo 1955

First bloom

in it's new place! Exciting to see the bud a few weeks ago after transplanting the bush ......and now delightful rose appears 😊.
Three good things
1. Beautiful day
2. Learning out of doors - always fun.
3. Gardening after dinner
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
535% complete

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, this is beautiful! What a lovely bloom.
August 25th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
And isn’t it a beauty!
August 25th, 2020  
