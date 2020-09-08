Previous
Happy boy with a blue balloon by sarah19
Happy boy with a blue balloon

This is Finnley. He's a happy character and we loved getting some photos of the boys from their Dad today. Finnley will be 5 next month. How time flies.
When will we see them I wonder? But all going well for them in China so that's a lot to be grateful for!
I got a cute little message from big brother Connor today too. 😄
Three good things
1. Another very busy time in the garden, fence painting finished, a load of 'chuckies' delivered today and now in place. And the tree felling debris is gathered for 'processing' to take to recycling centre.
2. Nettle stings on my fingers aren't so ouchy tonight.
3. Pizza for supper.....quick and easy with leftover potatoes and salad.
Sarah Bremner

Allison Williams ace
Love this action shot. The blue balloon and the blue shirt are wonderful together.
September 8th, 2020  
