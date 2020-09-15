Memory view

When Jonathan was a toddler- he's now 34 - this row of trees was newly planted. We have photos of the children peeping round some of them. Now the canopy forms a long shelter with leaves intermingling. And major refurbishment has begun beyond this with reference to historic plans, maps and photos.

In the lower garden many of the 'new' hedges are transplanted from here. I expect some will grow better than others!

Three good things

1. A refreshing run in the rain

2. Basketball fun after lunch. It was lovely to see the children playing well and supporting each other.

3. Jonathan and Sarah came for dinner!