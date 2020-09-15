Previous
Next
Memory view by sarah19
Photo 1976

Memory view

When Jonathan was a toddler- he's now 34 - this row of trees was newly planted. We have photos of the children peeping round some of them. Now the canopy forms a long shelter with leaves intermingling. And major refurbishment has begun beyond this with reference to historic plans, maps and photos.
In the lower garden many of the 'new' hedges are transplanted from here. I expect some will grow better than others!
Three good things
1. A refreshing run in the rain
2. Basketball fun after lunch. It was lovely to see the children playing well and supporting each other.
3. Jonathan and Sarah came for dinner!
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
541% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
September 16th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Nice shot
September 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise