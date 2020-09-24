A little dish

When I was at Mum's at the weekend there was a market on in the town gardens, one way system, masks and social distancing 😄!

I bought this little dish and it is perfect for rings I think!!

Three good things

1. Major housework tonight as the tradesmen are nearly finished. We had to paint untiled areas of wall so that mirror and cabinet can be put in place tomorrow. The wallpapering can wait until life is calmer!!!

A bit of gardening and later vacuum cleaning, to clear some of the dust. Think it will take a while to be dust free.

And then a quick dash of ironing as I got two loads of washing almost dry outside this afternoon.

2. A red squirrel dashed across the garden while I was phoning a friend. Far too fast to get a photo.....wondering if something had frightened him/her. Would love regular visits!!

3. There's a bud on the Gertrude Jekyll rose bush that I transplanted at the front of the house. So delighted as it was only producing leaves until now!

