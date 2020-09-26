Worth an early start for the view

I could have stayed in bed for longer but decided to go.....and it was good!
The light was amazing, the wind was very chilly but I was wrapped up for it. And this view was a surprise.....loved it.
Amazing how all of a sudden autumn is taking hold......would like a few more warm days please!
Three good things
1. Big food shop.....interesting meals week.
2. Gardening time ..... planting some of the flowers I got at the garden centre a couple of weeks ago. And planning what goes where for a special day.
3. Photo time with Allan and some lovely Italian food for dinner.