A little touch of colour

Found some sweet peas, carnations, lavender and gypsophila in the garden so cut them for indoors. Don't suppose there will be many more this season.

Lovely in my Tain Pottery vase and hope the baby peace lily does well in a new space.

Three good things

1. A gorgeous evening in the garden after school.

2. Hiccups and resolutions on the wedding front!

3. Leftovers for supper 😊