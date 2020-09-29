Cheers Susannah

Taken at the weekend when sharing Italian meal with Jonathan and Sarah. Susannah introduced me to Aperol Spritz when we were in Milan last year, and Allan and I had enjoyed it in Sorrento last summer. Plan was for a honeymoon in Sorrento last April but Covid put paid to that ....so we enjoyed sharing.

The uncertainty and unpredictable days are a little stressful but hopefully no further changes in the next two weeks!!!

Three good things

1. A lovely day of sunshine and didn't really need my coat!!

2. Pilates on Zoom....I think I'm more aware of what I'm doing when it's just me!!

3. Vegetables from Allan's 'other garden'

Carrots leeks and turnips 😄