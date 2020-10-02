After the paint fun

Working with some little people again and lots of fun activities including printing with some small apples. They hadn't noticed the star shape inside until we cut it different ways. And they were too pretty to simply dump after!!!

Then a sunny drive to Inverness for a gentle weekend.

Three good things

1. Lovely drive and beautiful views on the way.

2. The restaurant Allan booked for dinner was right next to our hotel.

3. Lovely Harris gin and tonic, fantastic food and lovely setting right by the riverside.