Art you can eat! by sarah19
Photo 1993

Art you can eat!

Looks so good and tasted as superb as it looks.
Perfect portioned to enjoy every mouthful. And cleverly plated up by the artist chefs.
Three good things
1. Safely home and only a few large puddles on the road. Had been a little concerned after warnings online.
2. Home.....we love getting back to home and the sun is shining again. Everything in the garden clearly has been well watered!
3. New footwear feeling comfortable!
And a lovely chat with Laura in Melbourne after breakfast. Now allowed out to meet friends for two hours out of doors!!
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
546% complete

Photo Details

Bep
Looks delicious!
October 4th, 2020  
