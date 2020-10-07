New shoes

Just for the record really......my new shoes for running/jogging/walking ....

and they are so comfortable that I hardly feel I'm wearing them. I suppose I should keep track of how far we travel together.......maybe 15k on a good week, though I do a lot more walking in regular shoes going back and fore to school and round about classrooms, and at home!!

Three good things

1. Great news....the latest restrictions dont impact on Sarah and Jonathan's wedding day on Tuesday so we are excited and relieved and grateful!!!

2. Children created a huge collage in the playground today. Each class had a box of chalk, a specific area to draw and half an hour to do it! Pretty impressive and one of the parents was taking a drone photo after school!

3. Gentle TV evening.....I love 'Garden Rescue' and 'The Repair Shop' and good to stop after being rather busy earlier in the week.