Loving the texture

Love the texture of these logs in their pile.....and autumn creeping round about. Ì had given some to a colleague for her class to explore textures and putting them back I noticed the details again.

Three good things

1. A morning service in church.....spatial distancing is odd but lovely to share what is possible.

2. A walk in Pitmedden Garden and looking forward to Tuesday.

3. Long chats with family around the world!