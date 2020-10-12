Preview of Pitmedden

We went for a visit yesterday looking forward to the wedding on Tuesday.

It was lovely, and some amazing colours around. Today we met up with the bridal party delivering various items for the day. Everything seems to be falling into place nicely and the weather forecast is fine from late morning on.

Three good things

1. Kilt collection was interesting- due to current restrictions we had to cross a street, go down a lane, under a bridge and ring a doorbell!!!

2. Flowers in place at the fountain in the garden.

3. Clean car......excellent team at Tesco so Allan's car fit for a wedding!! 😄😄