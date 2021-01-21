Previous
quite a minute by sarah19
Photo 2100

quite a minute

It's 21 minutes past 21st hour of 21st day of 2021..............
Just for the record, I thought this was a pretty significant fact!!
A busy day. Up early because I wakened with creative stuff for school going through my head. A quick dash to the paper shop in the rain. And then a lot of online stuff.
By 11.00am I felt I needed to have a nap!!!
So I did! And a shower and the rest of the day was fine!
Three good things
1. Successful fringe trim!
2. Good learning
3. Zoom with friends.....what would we do without it?
