quite a minute

It's 21 minutes past 21st hour of 21st day of 2021..............

Just for the record, I thought this was a pretty significant fact!!

A busy day. Up early because I wakened with creative stuff for school going through my head. A quick dash to the paper shop in the rain. And then a lot of online stuff.

By 11.00am I felt I needed to have a nap!!!

So I did! And a shower and the rest of the day was fine!

Three good things

1. Successful fringe trim!

2. Good learning

3. Zoom with friends.....what would we do without it?