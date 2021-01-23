Different walk

After a gentle morning we drove to parkland at a nearby National Trust for Scotland property and enjoyed a walk in chilly sunshine. Was really icy in places after recent snow and freezing temperatures, but in otheŕ places the sun had done a good job of melting. So much rain a couple of days ago had swollen streams and turned squelchy areas of the wide pathways to very muddy stretches! A lovely young family advised us against continuing at one point - their boots had suffered badly and

even though they were laughing about it I think that experience would remain in their memory for a long time.

Further up the drive we noticed pots of narcissus were growing....just green at the moment. There are old gravestones set between the trees at the driveway which mark where the family had buried their horses and dogs last century and even earlier.

It was all rather uplifting in the bright sunshine which filtered through the trees.

Three good things

1. Long sleep and late brunch.

2. Fresh air and a new walking route. It can feel a little tedious simply walking round the bypass of our little town again and again though we do have pretty amazing countryside views!

3. Take away Thai food for dinner. The restaurant changed hands a couple of years ago and I was a bit disappointed with my choice but Allan enjoyed his.