Happy Birthday

He doesn't really like having his photo taken but at least he played along when I positioned my phone on the breakfast bar.

Has to be one memorable Birthday for its 'nonbirthdayness'!

The unusual highlight of the day was a trip to Tesco for some food items we had run down to zero.

I was at school so he drove 6

miles to Inverurie for the first time this year and created the best chilli recipe for dinner. Later we had lovely chats with the young ones on zoom.



It has been quite a week....I wrote 4 sympathy letters to families up north who had lost loved ones....none Covid related and three were over 90, some had been at school with Mum.

And this morning my lovely friend's husband passed away peacefully in hospital after just two days there, in a very quiet caring space despite everything else going on there.



Three good things

1. Bubble play at school. I took some photos of the bubbles little girl had blown and one looked bigger than the watery sun in the photo.

2. Gentleness ....makes all the difference in sad situations. The nurse who called my friend this morning was so caring and unhurried.

3. Champagne before dinner! Good to celebrate birthday even if just the two of us at home!!!!



This has to be one of the most strange weeks I've ever had!!

Thank you for your part in my life....just recording events so often.