tim tam time

A lovely box of Aussie goodies arrived for Allan for his recent birthday. What is it about TimTams that makes them so special? Anyway Mr B has kindly shared his box of goodies with me and a treat is welcome at the end of a school day.

Three good things

1. Audiobook to listen to at wakeful part of the night.....thankfully not too long!

2. Cosy clothes and waterproof coat....what a wild day we had today.

3. A wee pop in after school to catch up with a friend. She was so grateful for the bright weather last Tuesday when her husband's funeral was held.