tim tam time by sarah19
Photo 2133

tim tam time

A lovely box of Aussie goodies arrived for Allan for his recent birthday. What is it about TimTams that makes them so special? Anyway Mr B has kindly shared his box of goodies with me and a treat is welcome at the end of a school day.
Three good things
1. Audiobook to listen to at wakeful part of the night.....thankfully not too long!
2. Cosy clothes and waterproof coat....what a wild day we had today.
3. A wee pop in after school to catch up with a friend. She was so grateful for the bright weather last Tuesday when her husband's funeral was held.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Sarah Bremner

Casablanca ace
Oh Sarah, you have brought back memories so sweet! We lived in Australia with work for 6 months many years ago and Tim Tams were a complete passion of mine! Penguins but oh so much better ❤️❤️ Go for your life, enjoy it! 🤗
February 23rd, 2021  
