special snowdrops

This isn't the most amazing photo really but, for me, it is just full of meaning. Last year I lifted some of the snowdrop plants in our garden, took them to school, and helped children in year 1 to plant them in the grass at the edge of a woodland area.

This year they have grown again, just where we planted them and they look quite happy. I expect that in future years they will grow into thicker clumps and multiply over and over.

It's a nice thought. I expect to have retired by this time next year but I will probably take a wander down now and again to see how they do!

Three good things

1. Learning fun and a lovely day for being outdoors.

2. Shopping in M&S food.....haven't been there this year!!

3. Surprise Birthday gift for a friend. She now lives on her own and her son and daughter both live down south.

Which feels better....being the giver or being the receiver!! Both I say!

