A little bit of colour

These sweet primula plants were delivered by my friend's son last night and as it was such a glorious day I was happy to clear space for them in the front circle.

And when you start...it's good to keep going!! We did a lot today and felt good just taking it all in!!! Tidy edges, wood chipping pile dispersed and two flower beds looking ready for bursting into flower. But is it too soon. I've never done so much in February before!! We could still have wintry weather to come.

Three good things

1. Up and away for my 5k.

2. My brother and SIL are at 'No 3' for the weekend. Missing my trips north so much but benefits to being at home too.

3. Poached egg on smoked haddock for supper....

delicious.

