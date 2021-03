And still they grow.

In spite of a year of neglect the spring flowers in the planter barrels at school are growing again. One barrel is needing to be replaced as the wooden pieces aren't holding together very well. Perhaps I need to ask at the distillery and see if they can provide a new one. I think it must be 10 years since they gave us these.

Three good things

1. A dry blustery day.

2. Some fun with number games in Room 3.

3. Catch up phone chat from one of Mum's friends. 😊